Fire at popular Salmon Arm store

Smoke could be seen billowing from a popular store in Salmon Arm on Sunday night.

Crews were called to Buckerfield’s just after 6 p.m.

The store was closed at the time, but there were still some staff members inside when the blaze started, Fire Chief Brad Shirley said.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and expected to remain on scene until about 9 p.m, he added.

There is fairly extensive fire and water damage on the second floor, but the building appears to be repairable, Shirley said.

Nobody was hurt, and the store cat was saved.

The blaze will be investigated, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, Shirley said.

