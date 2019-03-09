Man, 49, critically hurt after thrown from ATV north of Oshawa
SCUGOG – A 49-year-old man has been critically injured in an ATV crash in Scugog, north of Oshawa.
Police say they were called to a serious collision just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
They say a man lost control of an off-road vehicle and was thrown from it.
Police say paramedics helped him at the scene and he was eventually airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.
They say his condition has stabilized but remains critical.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward.
