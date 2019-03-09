Traffic
March 9, 2019 3:49 pm

Man, 49, critically hurt after thrown from ATV north of Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham police say a man was critically injured after he was thrown off of an ATV after a crash in Scugog.

Jasmine Pazzano/Global News
A A

SCUGOG – A 49-year-old man has been critically injured in an ATV crash in Scugog, north of Oshawa.

Police say they were called to a serious collision just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man lost control of an off-road vehicle and was thrown from it.

READ MORE: Woman seriously injured in Oshawa crash

Police say paramedics helped him at the scene and he was eventually airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

They say his condition has stabilized but remains critical.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
ATV
ATV Crash
DRPS
Durham
Durham Crash
Durham Police
Durham Regional Police
Oshawa crash
Scugog
Scugog crash
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.