Man, 49, critically hurt after thrown from ATV north of Oshawa

SCUGOG – A 49-year-old man has been critically injured in an ATV crash in Scugog, north of Oshawa.

Police say they were called to a serious collision just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man lost control of an off-road vehicle and was thrown from it.

Police say paramedics helped him at the scene and he was eventually airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

They say his condition has stabilized but remains critical.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward.