Hazardous driving conditions send vehicles into ditch on QEII near Gasoline Alley: RCMP

Slippery roads and poor visibility due to heavy snowfall across central Alberta led to several vehicles hitting the ditch along the QEII, while a section of the highway was closed near Red Deer, according to RCMP.

Blackfalds RCMP said there were hazardous driving conditions near Gasoline Alley. Police said around 11:30 a.m. that officers were dealing with a number of vehicles that had left the road.

Traffic was being re-routed around a section of Highway 2‘s northbound lanes between the Gasoline Alley and 67 Street exits.

READ MORE: Alberta drivers, businesses adjust as entrance to Gasoline Alley West permanently closes

Major delays were expected, RCMP said.

RCMP closer to Edmonton also advised drivers to stay off Highway 16, Highway 216 (Anthony Henday Drive), and Highway 14 because of multiple collisions and poor conditions.

Just before 1 p.m., RCMP implemented a tow restriction on Highway 2, throughout the County of Leduc.

“Tow companies should not work toward removing vehicles from ditches unless directed by the RCMP,” officers said in a news release. “Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive according to conditions being mindful that recovery efforts may be underway in various locations on the QEII.”

The poor conditions come amid a snowfall warning for the Edmonton region, along with areas north of Calgary and in central Alberta.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning as 10 – 20 cm expected in Edmonton, central Alberta

Environment Canada said about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow was expected in most regions, however, heavier amounts of 20 to 25 centimetres are possible in some areas by the time the snow ends.

On Friday morning, southern areas closer to Calgary had already recorded close to 20 centimetres of snow.

The heavy snow is expected to taper off by the afternoon.

READ MORE: Driver killed in fatal crash on QEII Highway north of Calgary

If drivers have to travel, RCMP is encouraging motorists to reduce their speed and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.