Snowfall warning issued for north of Calgary and western Alberta
Spring may be fast approaching, but Mother Nature is expected to give some Albertans another dose of winter-like conditions this week.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province on Thursday night. The warning includes areas north of Calgary and in west-central Alberta.
The weather agency advised that people in areas under a warning should keep an eye out for “adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”
Watch below: (From Oct. 3, 2018) The Alberta Motor Association provides tips on being prepared for winter-driving emergencies
For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.