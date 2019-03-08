Snowfall warning issued for north of Calgary and western Alberta

Spring may be fast approaching, but Mother Nature is expected to give some Albertans another dose of winter-like conditions this week.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province on Thursday night. The warning includes areas north of Calgary and in west-central Alberta.

QEII from yyc to Bowden roads are covered snow or partly covered snow with poor to fair visibility. Snowplows are active, give them room to work. (9:41pm) #ABRoads #yyc pic.twitter.com/388TKLlcmh — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 8, 2019

The weather agency advised that people in areas under a warning should keep an eye out for “adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

