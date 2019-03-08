Weather
Snowfall warning issued for north of Calgary and western Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

Spring may be fast approaching, but Mother Nature is expected to give some Albertans another dose of winter-like conditions this week.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province on Thursday night. The warning includes areas north of Calgary and in west-central Alberta.

The weather agency advised that people in areas under a warning should keep an eye out for “adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

