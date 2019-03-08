Guelph Storm collecting aluminum can tabs for Elora Legion

The Guelph Storm are hosting their inaugural “Pick Up The Tab” night at Sleeman Centre on Friday night with the Saginaw Spirit in town.

Fans are encouraged to bring their aluminum can tabs to the game for donation to the Elora Legion’s Branch 229 “Tabs for Wheelchairs” program.

Money raised from the recycled tabs will go towards purchasing new wheelchairs, motorized scooters and walkers.

“For the Guelph Storm, the chance to be part of such a wonderful cause by bringing our fans together with longtime partners like Sleeman Breweries and local Legion branches is such an exciting opportunity,” said Matt Newby, the team’s vice-president of business operations.

Today is the day! Bring in your aluminum can tabs tn vs. @SpiritHockey for donation to “Tabs for Wheelchairs” program. $$$ raised from the recycled tabs will go towards purchasing new wheelchairs, motorized scooters and walkers across Canada. Details–>https://t.co/unJ5OCTNCY pic.twitter.com/1nrjMlDm9m — ✖- Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) March 8, 2019

The team said the Elora Legion, along with a branch in Cooksville, have donated over 2,662 wheelchairs across Canada since the initiative started 30 years ago.

Friday night’s game gets underway at 7:30 p.m and Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.

The evening will also feature a “Fan Puck Toss” with various prizes and all proceeds going to the Elora Legion.