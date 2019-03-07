St. Joseph’s Healthcare selects new president

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has named its new president.

Melissa Farrell has been selected by the hospital system’s board of governors and will take over the position as of April 29, 2019.

A release issued on Thursday morning by St. Joseph’s Healthcare says that Farrell is currently an assistant deputy minister within Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care where she leads the government’s acute care strategy.

After an extensive selection process, we are pleased to announce the unanimous selection of Ms. Melissa Farrell as incoming President of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton. She will assume the new position April 29, 2019. Learn more about Melissa here, https://t.co/oFN9wBlmwl pic.twitter.com/kWCj2dFgbN — St. Joe's Hamilton (@STJOESHAMILTON) March 7, 2019

The hospital’s board describes her as “the right person to lead our organization at a time when fundamental change is occurring in health care.”

Farrell will replace Dr. David Higgins, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s previous president. He left the organization last summer.