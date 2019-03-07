St. Thomas looking at tiny houses to help combat a big shortage

Politicians in St. Thomas are looking at “tiny houses” as a possible solution for a big problem.

As the city deals with a near zero vacancy rate, councillors are looking for creative solutions to help ease the strain on the local housing market.

Mayor Joe Preston says that includes tiny houses.

He says the amenities in tiny homes can vary, but they would be looking at simpler models.

“We’re talking about almost an emergency shelter, a place people can have the dignity of having their own place, provided by the city from an affordability point of view.

Currently, the vacancy rate in the Railway City is near zero.

Preston says they are looking at all of their options to combat the lack of available housing.

“We continue to scour the city for what we can do, how we can build more, and how we can come up with solutions quicker,” Preston said.

“If we can provide a solution, even if it’s temporary, it’s important.”

The local men’s shelter only operates in the winter, while the women’s shelter is open year round. Preston says both are currently at capacity.

“Every home that’s built in St. Thomas is sold before the construction starts,” Preston said. “That affects the people an the other end, at the lower end of affordability and homelessness even more.

The city is currently building social housing downtown, but Preston says other options need to be considered, even if they are temporary.