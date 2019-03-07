Canada
March 7, 2019 9:59 am

Ontario PC government’s first budget set for April 11

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli speaks with media following meetings with federal, provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa, Monday December 10, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

TORONTO – Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says Ontario’s next budget will be released April 11.

It will be the Progressive Conservative government‘s first budget, and Fedeli says it will show a path to balance.

READ MORE: Watchdog to examine conflicting Ontario autism budget numbers

The government is working to eliminate a $13.5-billion deficit, but it has not said how long it plans to take to get there.

Fedeli won’t say if it will happen within the government’s four-year mandate.

READ MORE: Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says limited chances to reduce government spending and cut deficit

He says the budget will emphasize long-term fiscal sustainability and will protect hospitals, schools and other vital public services.

Opposition politicians have accused the Tories of inflating the deficit so they can justify cuts to programs and services.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Doug Ford
Ford government
Ontario budget
Ontario government
Ontario Government Budget
Ontario PC Government
Ontario politics
pc government
Premier Ford
Vic Fedel

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.