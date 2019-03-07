Ontario PC government’s first budget set for April 11

TORONTO – Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says Ontario’s next budget will be released April 11.

It will be the Progressive Conservative government‘s first budget, and Fedeli says it will show a path to balance.

The government is working to eliminate a $13.5-billion deficit, but it has not said how long it plans to take to get there.

Fedeli won’t say if it will happen within the government’s four-year mandate.

He says the budget will emphasize long-term fiscal sustainability and will protect hospitals, schools and other vital public services.

Opposition politicians have accused the Tories of inflating the deficit so they can justify cuts to programs and services.

