March 7, 2019 1:29 am

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Vladislav Yeryomenko scored 3:41 into overtime as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-5 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Carson Focht had a hat trick for Calgary (36-22-6) and James Malm had a pair of goals.

Jack McNaughton made 37 saves for the win in net.

Ryan Jevne scored twice for Medicine Hat (32-25-6), while Corson Hopwo and Trevor Longo also found the back of the net.

Jordan Hollett combined with Mads Sogaard for 24 saves for the Tigers.

The Hitmen went 3 for 4 on the power play and Medicine Hat was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

GIANTS 5 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trent Miner stopped all 16 shots he faced as Vancouver shut out the Blazers.

Jadon Joseph struck twice, including the eventual winner, for the Giants (45-14-4). Davis Koch, Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram also scored.

Dylan Garand combined with Dylan Ferguson for 27 saves for Kamloops (23-32-7).

HURRICANES 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jake Leschyshyn scored twice as the Hurricanes subdued Brandon.

Jake Elmer and Zack Stringer added goals for Lethbridge (36-18-10).

Luka Burzan replied for the Wheat Kings (30-25-8).

AMERICANS 6 ROYALS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Riley Sawchuk had two goals and set up a third as Tri-City doubled Victoria.

Sasha Mutala and Mitchell Brown also scored as the Americans (34-25-4) reeled off three unanswered goals. Paycen Bjorklund and Dom Schmiemann also scored.

Phillip Schultz, Carson Miller and D-Jay Jerome supplied the offence for the Royals (33-25-4).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

