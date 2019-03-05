Okanagan BCHL and KIJHL playoff roundup

In the only all Okanagan playoff matchup currently underway in the British Columbia Hockey League, the Vernon Vipers and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are battling it out for North Okanagan supremacy.

With the series split at one game a piece, the Vernon Vipers headed north to face off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The two teams exchanged scoring chances in the first period, the best of which came off a Silverbacks turn over at center ice, allowing a Vipers breakaway.

But Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Ethan Langenegger shut the door on Logan Cash and the two teams headed to the second period scoreless.

Late in the middle frame, the snakes struck on the man advantage as Jack Judson’s point shot put the Vernon Vipers up one nothing.

In the third period, Salmon Arm was down but not out as the Silverbacks tied it up at one, halfway through the third period.

The two teams would need overtime to decide the winner and the Vipers would end it 10 minutes into extra time.

Ben Sanderson provided the overtime heroics as he scored the winning goal. The Vipers now lead the series two games to one.

In the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League the Princeton Posse were fighting for their playoff lives.

Down three games to one against the Summerland Steam, the Posse needed a win in order to ride another day.

Almost three hundred fans on hand to take in the game at the Summerland Arena Complex. The Steam were looking to close out the series early, in order to get ready to take on the Kelowna Chiefs in the second round.

But the Princeton Posse weren’t about to ride home without a fight. It was the Summerland Steam though with the early pressure as they fired the first of four bullets past Posse goaltender Jaysen Maclean.

Princeton could only muster two goals of their own as the Summerland Steam rolled over the Posse four games straight to take the first round series four games to one.

The Steam will now move on to face the Kelowna Chiefs in the Okanagan Division final.