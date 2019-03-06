Live
March 6, 2019 9:46 am
Updated: March 6, 2019 9:52 am

Watch Live: Gerald Butts testifies at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

By Staff Global News

WATCH LIVE: Gerald Butts testifies before the House justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

Gerald Butts, former right-hand man to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will testify at the House of Commons justice committee Wednesday to tell his side of the story in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Butts resigned from his role as principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office on Feb. 18.

His appearance comes a week after Jody Wilson-Raybould gave explosive testimony to the committee, saying she faced “veiled threats” to intervene in the handling of criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin during her time as attorney general.

Global News will provide live coverage and updates on Butts’ testimony, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

