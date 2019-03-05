200 patients notified of potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 intensive care patients at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre may have been exposed to scabies, Alberta Health Services said Tuesday.

In a media release, AHS said the patients who were potentially exposed to the infection will be directly notified. The potential exposure happened between Oct. 6, 2018 and March 5, 2019.

The warning comes following a positive diagnosis of a patient on the unit, AHS said.

READ MORE: Red Deer doctors demand improvements to regional hospital

Scabies is an infestation caused by a mite which causes an itchy rash. It is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, AHS said.

As soon as the case was diagnosed, AHS said it took immediate actions to isolate and treat identified cases to prevent further spread.

“This case is not hospital acquired, and AHS Infection Prevention and Control protocols are in place to manage these situations,” AHS said.

“The facility continues to provide safe, high quality care to all patients.”

AHS said there is no ongoing risk to the general public.

“Periodic outbreaks can occur in public facilities such as daycares, schools, hospitals and long-term care centres,” AHS said.

“In most cases, the infestation can be effectively treated by a cream applied to the skin. This is not a result of over-capacity, aging infrastructure, or poor cleaning practices.”