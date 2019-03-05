Cessna plane crashes near Little Grand Rapids Monday

Aside from a few minor injuries, the pilot and six passengers of a small plane near Little Grand Rapids emerged unscathed from a crash Monday afternoon.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP said the plane, a Cessna Grand Caravan, crashed on Family Lake after landing short of the runway by around 3-5 km.

Everyone on board was transported to the Little Grand Rapids nursing station.

RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

A plane crash landed 5kms short of the runway near Family Lake yesterday afternoon. No major injuries to the 7 people on board. Little Grand Rapids #rcmpmb & Transport Safety Board continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/52vWkVe1pJ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 5, 2019

