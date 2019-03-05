Cessna plane crashes near Little Grand Rapids Monday
Aside from a few minor injuries, the pilot and six passengers of a small plane near Little Grand Rapids emerged unscathed from a crash Monday afternoon.
Little Grand Rapids RCMP said the plane, a Cessna Grand Caravan, crashed on Family Lake after landing short of the runway by around 3-5 km.
Everyone on board was transported to the Little Grand Rapids nursing station.
RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.
WATCH: Aerial footage shows plumes of smoke over Little Grand Rapids, Man.
