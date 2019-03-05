Consumer
Ottawa-based maker of Instant Pot to merge with U.S. kitchenware company Corelle

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Instant Pot multicooker is shown in this handout image. The company that makes the Instant Pot kitchen appliance has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Corelle Brands LLC.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
The company that makes the Instant Pot kitchen appliance has signed a definitive agreement to merge with Corelle Brands LLC.

The Ottawa-based Instant Brands and Corelle did not disclose financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of this year.

Corelle’s chief executive officer Ken Wilkes will serve as the top executive of the combined company.

Instant Brands’s CEO Robert Wang will be the new company’s chief innovation officer.

Instant Brands, which Wang founded in 2009, will retain its Ottawa headquarters.

Corelle, which is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., manufactures and markets multiple houseware brands, including Pyrex.

