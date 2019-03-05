Canada
Wheelchair-accessible home renovation gifted to Sherwood Park girl with spinal injury

After months of sleeping in her family’s living room and showering at a local pool, an Edmonton-area girl who uses a wheelchair is celebrating the accessible makeover of her home — all completed free of charge.

With the help of a newly installed chairlift, Hailey Cheng, 12, went up the stairs of her family’s Sherwood Park home for the first time in months on Monday, marking the completion of wheelchair-friendly renovations.

“Now I can get around more,” Cheng said. “I can actually sleep in my room after seven months.”

Hailey Cheng, 12, shows off the new wheelchair lift inside her home in Sherwood Park, Alta. Where builder Alair Homes carried out a big renovation to make the house wheelchair-friendly. Monday, March 4, 2019.

Global News

Last summer, the then-11-year-old was hiking with family in Kananaskis County when she took a bad step and went over the waterfall.

Hailey suffered a severed her spinal cord, had a secondary compression fracture on a vertebrae, a severe head fracture on the back of her skull, a collapsed left lung and a partially collapsed right lung.

Jpeg

A photo of Hailey in the ICU at Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Courtesy/Cheng Family
20180725-Wheelchair

A photo of Hailey Cheng in the hospital.

Courtesy/Cheng Family
Hailey ACH Gift Shop Aug 07 2018

Hailey enjoys a trip to the hospital gift shop.

Courtesy/Cheng Family
20180808-FirstTimeOutside

Hailey in an undated photo on a patio.

Courtesy/Cheng Family
Jpeg

Hailey Cheng smiles after she returns home from the hospital.

Courtesy/Cheng Family
20180904-FirstDayOfSchool

Hailey Cheng returns to school in her wheelchair.

Courtesy/Cheng Family

She pulled through the accident, but the spinal cord injury means she now uses a wheelchair.

“It’s a two-storey house. Having to get her up and down the stairs was complicated — not safe either,” said her father, David Cheng.

The home is now wheelchair accessible, thanks to a team of mostly volunteers, organized by Alair Homes’ Edmonton team. They met the family through a Gofundme page set up by a neighbour to pay for home renovations.

The group installed a chairlift and new flooring upstairs. They also renovated the bathroom, which was previously too small to accommodate wheelchairs.

“From start to finish, [we] knocked it out in two weeks,” said Paul McGavigan, who is a partner at Alair.

“It was a challenge. It was some late hours for some of these guys but it came together.”

Alair Homes and the volunteers covered all costs, McGavigan said.

Hailey Cheng, 12, shows off the new accessible shower inside her home in Sherwood Park, Alta. Where builder Alair Homes carried out a big renovation to make the house wheelchair-friendly. Monday, March 4, 2019.

Global News

For Cheng, the renovations mean greater dignity and independence: she no longer has to sleep downstairs on a bed in the living room blocked off by a screen, or shower at a community pool.

“Usually I would go once or twice a week. Now I can go more,” she said, adding being able to go upstairs to her bedroom is a relief. “I can’t sleep in light, so sometimes sometimes I can’t sleep downstairs.”

The family is grateful for the help, which leaves them better able to live their changed lives.

“There’s no words. Everyone associated with this — thank you for helping Hailey,” her father said.

“Thank you for giving our family our normalcy.”

