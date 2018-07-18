Girl airlifted to hospital from Troll Falls
July 18, 2018 3:14 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 3:38 pm

Young girl airlifted to hospital after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

File photo shows mountainous landscape in Kananaskis Country.

Canadian Press
A A

A young girl was airlifted to hospital in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country.

The 11-year-old girl was hiking with her uncle and brother when she slipped and fell trying to look over the falls at about 2 p.m., RCMP said.

READ MORE: Calgary ‘Big Brother’ dies after 50-foot fall while climbing in Kananaskis backcountry

STARS Air Ambulance said Alpine Helicopter executed the original rescue of the girl. She was then airlifted to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

The girl and her brother are from Sherwood Park and their uncle is from Calgary, police said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Girl airlifted to hospital from Troll Falls
Girl airlifted to hospital Kananaskis Country
Girl airlifted to hospital Troll Falls
Girl falls over Troll Falls
Girl falls Troll Falls
Girl rescued Troll Falls
Kananaskis country
Kananaskis Country rescue
Troll Falls rescue
Young girl falls over Troll Falls

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News