Young girl airlifted to hospital after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country

A young girl was airlifted to hospital in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon after falling over Troll Falls in Kananaskis Country.

The 11-year-old girl was hiking with her uncle and brother when she slipped and fell trying to look over the falls at about 2 p.m., RCMP said.

STARS Air Ambulance said Alpine Helicopter executed the original rescue of the girl. She was then airlifted to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

The girl and her brother are from Sherwood Park and their uncle is from Calgary, police said.