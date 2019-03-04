Manitoba RCMP
March 4, 2019 3:39 pm

Roblin man killed in Riding Mountain West snowmobile accident

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Russell detachment

RCMP
A A

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a fatal snowmobile crash in the RM of Riding Mountain West, said RCMP.

RCMP from Russell were called to the scene of a collision on a groomed snowmobile trail northwest of Assessippi Ski Hill, where they found the body of a man.

The victim, from Roblin, had apparently failed to turn in time and collided with thick brush.

READ MORE: Swan River man killed in another Manitoba snowmobile crash

The man, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.

WATCH: Snowmobile Safety Tips

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assessippi Ski Hill
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
RM of Riding Mountain West
Snowmobile
Snowmobile collision
Snowmobile Death
snowmobile fatality

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.