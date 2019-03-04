Roblin man killed in Riding Mountain West snowmobile accident
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a fatal snowmobile crash in the RM of Riding Mountain West, said RCMP.
RCMP from Russell were called to the scene of a collision on a groomed snowmobile trail northwest of Assessippi Ski Hill, where they found the body of a man.
The victim, from Roblin, had apparently failed to turn in time and collided with thick brush.
The man, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
RCMP continue to investigate.
