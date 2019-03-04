Snow, freezing rain in forecast forces closures and cancellations in N.S.

Follow our live storm blog at the bottom of this story.

A wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast for Monday has led to multiple closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued warning and special weather statements for the entire province.

Easy does it! Conditions are worsening. Countdown to spring is on! In the meantime, be prepared for storm number two today. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/IaflOn6GZm — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) March 4, 2019

According to the national forecaster, snow ahead of this system over southwestern Nova Scotia will spread across the province in the morning before changing to ice pellets or freezing rain to rain over mainland Nova Scotia.

Southern parts of the province from Shelburne County to Kings County have a rainfall warning.

Areas such as Cumberland County and Colchester County have winter storm warnings.

Inverness County in Cape Breton has an Les Suêtes wind warning

Meanwhile, the rest of the province, including metro Halifax, has a special weather statement.

School closure shave been announced across the province, including all schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education and some schools in Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.

Strait Regional Regional Centre for Education says it will have an early dismissal at noon for students.

Mar. 4/19: All HRCE schools are closed today. Regional offices will be open. More details on today’s decision are posted at https://t.co/5G1dGv6Y43 Please RT — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 4, 2019

Nova Scotia Community College has closed its campuses due to the forecast, however Dalhousie University says it will keep its campuses open and will be monitoring the forecast.

Monday’s wintry weather follows a winter storm that hit the region Sunday, that brought a heavy dumping of snow to the province.

Meanwhile, snow is also spreading across New Brunswick on Monday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are expected in that province, along with ice pellets over southeastern sections late in the afternoon. Students in New Brunswick are enjoying their first day of March Break on Monday.