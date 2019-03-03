Politics
House panel to seek files from 60 people in possible obstruction of justice probe against Trump

WATCH: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the release of any report on the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be totally up to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. Trump's comment came as CNN reported that the Justice Department may announce as early as next week that Mueller has given Barr his report on the probe.

The head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Sunday the panel would seek documents from more than 60 people and entities as part of a probe into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald Trump.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told ABC’s “This Week” the panel wanted to get documents from the Department of Justice, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Alan Weisselberg, among others.

“It’s our job to protect the rule of law,” he said.

