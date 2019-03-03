Firefighters battle second blaze in one week on Dawson Road North
The City of Winnipeg said firefighters headed to a fire at a factory in the 600 block of the street. They found the insulation of a silo that contained grease on fire.
The fire was put out quickly.
There were no reported injuries, no damage estimate given and no immediate cause for the blaze.
“This was the second fire at this property in the past week,” said a city spokesperson. “WFPS Fire Prevention will be investigating to ensure prevention strategies are in place.”
