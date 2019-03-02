Canada
Woman, 24, dies after slipping and falling near Etobicoke Creek

A woman has died from injuries after slipping and falling off a naturalized trail in the area of Etobicoke Creek.

The 24-year-old woman was with her boyfriend walking the trail when she slipped and fell, according to police.

Police say the fall was accidental, they do not believe it to be criminal and are currently investigating.

Police assume it was the boyfriend who made the call to police around 2:46 p.m.

No further details about the victim were provided.

