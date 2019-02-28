Politics
February 28, 2019 8:23 pm
Updated: February 28, 2019 8:28 pm

Justin Trudeau to announce minor cabinet shuffle on Friday

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

WATCH: Trudeau denies Wilson-Raybould's version of SNC saga

A A

Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a small cabinet shuffle on Friday morning, Global News has learned.

The prime minister has yet to name an official replacement for former veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who stepped down from the post on Feb. 12.

LIVE BLOG: House of Commons holds emergency debate over SNC-Lavalin scandal

Wilson-Raybould resigned in the wake of a Globe and Mail report that said she faced pressure to interfere in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin during her time as attorney general and justice minister.

Wilson-Raybould remains in Liberal caucus following her bombshell testimony at the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday, her first time speaking publicly on the case.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#cdnpoli
Cabinet shuffle
Canadian Government
Canadian Politics
Jody Wilson-Raybould
Justin Trudeau
Liberals
Liberals cabinet shuffle
small cabinet shuffle
SNC Lavalin
trudeau
Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Truduea

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.