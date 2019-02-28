Justin Trudeau to announce minor cabinet shuffle on Friday

Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a small cabinet shuffle on Friday morning, Global News has learned.

The prime minister has yet to name an official replacement for former veterans affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who stepped down from the post on Feb. 12.

Wilson-Raybould resigned in the wake of a Globe and Mail report that said she faced pressure to interfere in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin during her time as attorney general and justice minister.

Wilson-Raybould remains in Liberal caucus following her bombshell testimony at the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday, her first time speaking publicly on the case.

More to come.