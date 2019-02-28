Haughey family donates piano to school in honour of son killed by drunk driver

The Haughey family donated a baby grand piano to Bethlehem Catholic High School to honour the memory of J.P. (James Paul) Haughey.

“The piano today is a gift from James. It was his passion. It was his love,” Alex Haughey, J.P.’s dad, said.

On Thursday morning, the family presented the piano to the school J.P. once attended.

“He just loved music,” said Marilou Haughey, J.P.’s mother, said.

J.P. started playing music when he was six-years-old. He was one year away from being qualified to teach piano.

Marilou said J.P. dreamed of owning a baby grand piano.

Before he had his licence, she said she would take him to Long & McQuade in Saskatoon, just so he could get the chance to play a grand piano.

“I said, ‘How are you going to bring it home? Where are you going to put it? In your room?’” Marilou recalled.

“He said, ‘Yeah if I have to sleep on top of it, then I will do, just to get a baby grand piano.’”

Instead, Marilou said she wanted him to prioritize school and focus on university.

“We said in our hearts to try and raise enough money to buy a baby grand. Although he couldn’t have it in his bedroom, then we have a great place for it here in Bethlehem High School,” Alex said.

“We didn’t give it to him when he was here, so we thought maybe this is the best way to honour him and for the school to have it,” Marilou said.

In May 2014, Cheyann Peeteetuce killed J.P. and Sarah Wensley, both 17, when the stolen truck Peeteetuce was driving slammed into the side of their vehicle, as she attempted to evade police.

Peeteetuce had been drinking that day with a blood alcohol level between .130 and .171. and is estimated to have blown through the intersection at 90 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone.

Peeteetuce pleaded guilty to seven charges including two counts of dangerous driving causing death. She was sentenced to six years in prison.

At the time of the crash, the teens were on their way to a track and field practice.

“I wish I could take back the time and say J.P. don’t go to track and field, but I can’t stop him,” Marilou told the students.

Alex said the family will continue to raise awareness about the impacts of drunk driving.

“If we can change the attitude of impaired drivers, and we could save one life, it is worth it,” said Alex.

“We don’t want to see another parent, having to go through, what we go through.”

