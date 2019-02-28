Environment
February 28, 2019 2:05 pm

Federal government to regulate controversial Alton Gas cavern project

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mi'kmaq activist Ducie Howe carries a sign at an encampment near the Shubenacadie River, a 72-kilometre tidal river that cuts through the middle of Nova Scotia and flows into the Bay of Fundy, in Fort Ellis, N.S. on July 31, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

The federal government is stepping in to regulate a company’s controversial plan to use water from one of Nova Scotia’s major rivers to create huge underground caverns to store natural gas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the proposed regulations for the Alton Gas project will be aimed at managing potential threats to fish, fish habitat and human health.

READ MORE: Allegations surface about weapons and scuffles at Alton Gas riverside site

For the past 12 years, Alton Gas has been planning to pump water from the Shubenacadie river to an underground site 12 kilometres away, where it will be used to flush out salt deposits, creating up to 15 caverns.

The leftover brine solution would then be pumped back into the river over a two- to three-year period.

Alton Gas says it has scientific studies showing the brine will not hurt the environment, but Indigenous protesters and their allies say aquatic life will be put at risk – and they have repeatedly asked Ottawa to get involved.

The federal department says the proposed regulations under the Fisheries Act are due later this year and will establish “conditions on any brine releases.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alton gas
brine
Environment
Environment and Climate Change Canada
Fisheries Act
Nova Scotia
Shubenacadie River

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.