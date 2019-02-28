Conservative leader Andrew Scheer holding town hall in Kitchener on March 7
A A
Andrew Scheer will be in Kitchener next week to host a town hall.
The federal Conservative leader will be taking questions on Thursday at the 80TON Building at Lot42.
The event, which is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., is free although you do have to register to attend on his party’s web site.
READ MORE: Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau should resign over SNC-Lavalin controversy
He will no doubt be looking to drum up support in Waterloo region ahead of this fall’s federal election.
Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate Alan Keeso says he will also be in attendance at the event although there is no word yet on who else might be there.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.