February 28, 2019
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer holding town hall in Kitchener on March 7

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has released the final plank of his party's plan to fight crime in Canada.

Andrew Scheer will be in Kitchener next week to host a town hall.

The federal Conservative leader will be taking questions on Thursday at the 80TON Building at Lot42.

The event, which is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., is free although you do have to register to attend on his party’s web site.

He will no doubt be looking to drum up support in Waterloo region ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate Alan Keeso says he will also be in attendance at the event although there is no word yet on who else might be there.

