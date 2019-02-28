Film ‘Beyond Climate’ features fires, floods and pipelines that are impacting BC

B.C. residents are wildfire weary and many fear the spring thaw after successive years of extreme flooding.

These are two of numerous issues addressed by a film about to tour southern B.C. cities in March.

“Beyond Climate is a timely contribution to the province and country as we collectively grapple with climate change, the paramount issue of our time,” a release on the film’s tour said.

The film features renowned Canadian scientist, author, broadcaster and activist David Suzuki and filmmaker and scientist Ian Mauro’s work researching the impact of climate change on B.C.

“In British Columbia …one can truly see and experience how global warming affects local environments and communities: heat waves, droughts, melting glaciers, pest outbreaks, back-to-back record-setting forest fires and changes to the oceans,” the release said.

The film will be screened in four cities:

o March 1 (7:30 p.m.) – Vancouver (VIMFF, Centennial Theatre, North Vancouver)

o March 7 (6 p.m.) – Kelowna (UBC Okanagan, The Commons Lecture Hall COM 201)

o March 8 (7 p.m.) – Kamloops (Thompson Rivers University, Campus Activity Centre)

o March 9 (7 p.m.) – Victoria (University of Victoria, University Centre Farquhar Auditorium)