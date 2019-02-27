Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 wind chills return to start March

-40 wind chills return with another round of extreme cold to kickoff March.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

After one of the coldest Februarys on record, the second last day of the month started with the warmest morning of February so far.

Temperatures only dipped back to -18 degrees to start the day with wind chills only sliding back to -29 under mostly cloudy skies with a mild southwesterly wind.

This was Saskatoon's warmest morning of the month with a low temp of -18, feeling like a balmy -29 with wind chill! https://t.co/O5TaCJb139 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/iEMGsQGvHn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 27, 2019

This was Saskatoon's first day that wasn't below normal for a morning low so far this February! Stay tuned to see if we'll reach minus single digits for the 1st time this month later today https://t.co/O5TaCJb139 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/TFdQlzzh6W — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 27, 2019

Winds continue to gust through the afternoon, helping push temperatures toward minus single digits for the first time this month, with a slight chance of a few flurries passing through.

Wednesday night

The risk of light snow picks up Wednesday night as the mercury slips back into the minus teens overnight.

Thursday

-25 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning under mostly cloudy skies with pockets of light snow sliding through at times during the day.

Some clearing is possible later in the day as the region climbs to an afternoon high around -12 degrees, still feeling like -20 with wind chill in the afternoon to finish off February on a milder note.

Friday

March begins with a push of polar air as a piece of the polar vortex plows in, however, cloud cover is expected to linger through the morning and keep conditions a bit milder.

After another round of mid -30 morning wind chills, temperatures should slide all the way up into the minus teens for an afternoon high.

Weekend outlook

The first weekend of March will be pretty chilly with extreme -40 wind chills possible both Saturday and Sunday mornings as temperatures dip back into the -30s.

After some sunshine Saturday morning, clouds will build in and stick around for Sunday with daytime highs bumping up from the -20s on Saturday to the minus teens with a gusty westerly wind kicking in on Sunday.

Jen den Hartog took the February 27 Your Saskatchewan photo in Tisdale:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.