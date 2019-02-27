Serious concerns with French immersion program, wants public input: N.B. education minister

New Brunswick’s education minister says there are serious concerns with the province’s French immersion program, and he’s asking for public input on how to fix it.

Dominic Cardy says the government is committed to taking action to ensure the school system graduates more bilingual students.

In January, Auditor General Kim MacPherson questioned the effectiveness of the French immersion program.

NB is looking to residents for input on how to improve the French immersion program. The AG report in December identified a shortage of qualified French immersion teachers as a serious challenge in the education system.

She found that of the 1,624 students who entered into the program in 2005, 75 per cent dropped out of the program by the end of Grade 12 and only 10 per cent achieved the Education Department’s language proficiency goal.

Cardy says there are substantial challenges facing the system, including a shortage of qualified teachers to deliver French immersion.

The public will have a chance to complete the online survey until March 31, but Cardy says it’s too early to determine how long his review will take to complete.