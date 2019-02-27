Police search for missing Hamilton man last seen in east mountain area
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old Hamilton man.
Thomas Heaney was last seen in the east mountain area at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb 18.
He is described by police as roughly five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.
