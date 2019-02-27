Hamilton man last seen Family Day
February 27, 2019 7:30 am

Police search for missing Hamilton man last seen in east mountain area

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Thomas Heaney, 32, was last seen in the east mountain area at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday Feb 18th, 2019. He is described by police as roughly 5-foot-9-inches tall with a thin build.

Hamilton Police Service
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old Hamilton man.

Thomas Heaney was last seen in the east mountain area at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb 18.

He is described by police as roughly five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

