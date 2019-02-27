Hamilton-Burlington area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019
Closures and Cancellations
- Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton (all early years, EarlyON sites, and adult day programs; main site evening programs will be reevaluated at 12 p.m.)
- Calvin Christian School
- Choices Association Inc. day programs
- Columbia International College (classes, academic support, and athletics & clubs)
- Halton public and Catholic schools, transportation, and admin offices
- Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
- Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic schools are OPEN; transportation is cancelled
- Hamilton-Wentworth public schools, transportation, and admin offices
- Hillfield Strathallan College
- Lee Academy (Lynden)
- Mohawk College
- Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg programs
- Providence Christian School
- Sainte-Trinité high school (Oakville)
- Temple Playhouse daycare
- Wellwood Community and Hospital
