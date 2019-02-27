Weather
Hamilton-Burlington area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Another systems is set to dump some snow on Southern Ontario mid-week. Cold temperatures also continue Wednesday. Caley Bedore has the details in this weather update.

Closures and Cancellations

  • Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton (all early years, EarlyON sites, and adult day programs; main site evening programs will be reevaluated at 12 p.m.)
  • Calvin Christian School
  • Choices Association Inc. day programs
  • Columbia International College (classes, academic support, and athletics & clubs)
  • Halton public and Catholic schools, transportation, and admin offices

  • Hamilton Downtown Islamic School
  • Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic schools are OPEN; transportation is cancelled
  • Hamilton-Wentworth public schools, transportation, and admin offices
  • Hillfield Strathallan College
  • Lee Academy (Lynden)
  • Mohawk College
  • Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg programs
  • Providence Christian School
  • Sainte-Trinité high school (Oakville)
  • Temple Playhouse daycare
  • Wellwood Community and Hospital

