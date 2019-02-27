Free pads and tampons coming to New Westminster schools

The New Westminster School Board has voted to provide free pads and tampons in New West schools.

According to the United Way, they are the first and only school district in the province to do so, but that might not last long.

In a statement, United Way says trustees they will now take the matter province-wide.

“The school board will engage the British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) to request that the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance fund all B.C. school districts, to purchase, install and supply free tampon and pad dispensers in bathrooms in every school in the Province,.” said the statement.

New West school board trustee Dee Beattie said in a tweet that the board made history, and no girl will need to stay home from school because they have no access to products.

We made history tonight! Coin-free period products so no girl stays home from school because they have no access to products. Thank you to everyone especially Dr. Selina Tribe for teaching us what best practice looks like. #bced #periodpromise #proudtobeaschooltrustee #newwest https://t.co/qs4D6IOwGI — Dee Beattie (@DeeBeattieNW) February 27, 2019

The machines are set to be ready by September. The move comes just ahead of International Women’s Day, March 8.