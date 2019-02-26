More help on the way for family that lost seven children to house fire: MP

One week after a house fire claimed the lives of seven children in a Halifax suburb, the local member of Parliament says the community has come through “in a beautiful way” to help the grief-stricken mother and her badly injured husband – both of whom are Syrian refugees.

Liberal MP Andy Fillmore says offers of support and donations continue to pour in for Kawthar and Ebraheim Barho.

Fillmore says the Halifax International Airport, for example, has offered financial support for flights that are bringing some of Kawthar’s relatives to Halifax from overseas as she struggles to come to terms with the unimaginable loss of all her children.

The MP for Halifax says a group of relatives arrived Monday and more are on the way, though he declined to offer details.

Fillmore says Kawthar Barho has asked that these details remain private.

As for Ebraheim Barho, Fillmore says he remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing burn surgery on Monday.