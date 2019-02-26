Canada
February 26, 2019 10:19 am

Military member found dead at CFB Gagetown identified

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Warrant Officer Mark Boychuck was found dead on Monday morning at CFB Gagetown, located just outside of Fredericton.

A 20-year member of the Canadian Armed Forces who was deployed to Afghanistan and Bosnia has been identified as the military member found deceased at CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick.

Warrant Officer Mark Boychuck was found dead at the military base on Monday.

A statement from Col. Keith Osmond of 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown says Boychuck’s family, loved ones and colleagues have been notified and will be provided with support and resources.

“Let’s take this time to remember Mark’s contributions to Canada, the international community, and the Canadian Armed Forces, and for those that knew him personally, how our relationships with him enriched our own lives,” Osmond said.

Boychuck was deployed three times to Afghanistan and once to Bosnia.

Osmond is asking people not to speculate about his death and to allow “relevant authorities the time they need to investigate what happened.”

“We express our deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved Mark. The loss of any Canadian Armed Forces member is felt deeply across the military community,” he said.

