One person airlifted after multi-vehicle collision on Highway 115

One person has been airlifted following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed following a major collision in the northbound lanes near Tapley 1/4 Line near Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township. The lanes are closed between Port Road and Tapley 1/4 Line.

UPDATE: COLLISION: Hwy 115 at Tapley Quarter Li #Millbrook – Hwy 115 closed in both directions. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) February 26, 2019

CHEX News freelance videographer Harrison Perkins reports from the scene that the collision involves several transport trucks, a garbage truck, a tanker truck and several other vehicles.

No update yet if there any other injuries.

OPP say one of the tractor trailers was transporting potentially dangerous goods and the immediate area has been closed off until it can be deemed safe.

TRAFFIC: All lanes of Highway 115 are shut down near Tapley 1/4 for a multi-vehicle collision involving several transport trucks, a garbage truck, a tanker trunk and several vehicles. One person has been airfield from the scene by @Ornge. Check back for updates #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/gdU9mEVEIT — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 26, 2019

More to come.