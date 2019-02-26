New zoning bylaws aimed at making it easier to build secondary suites in Edmonton

Edmonton city councillors voted to approve a number of bylaw changes on Monday to make it easier for citizens to build secondary suites on their properties.

“Additional opportunities for garage and garden suites, along with strengthened design provisions and incentives for accessible units, support high-quality suites that meet a range of housing needs across all our neighbourhoods,” said Anne Stevenson, a senior planner with the city’s zoning bylaw team.

“Ensuring a range of housing choices is an important part of building our city and creating diverse, inclusive and complete communities.”

The changes approved on Monday include allowing garage and garden suites on properties of any size, including narrow lots, as well as increasing design flexibility through changes to floor-area regulations and “simplifying regulations to create a simpler application process for builders and neighbours.”

The new rules also allow accessible suites to be built without a parking space and increase the cap on floor area for second storey suites at 60 square metres. It had been capped at 50 metres before.

The city said the changes will take effect immediately.

