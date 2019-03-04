Those Old Radio Shows March 8-9

Friday, Mar. 8:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 11, Jewel Theives Straw-Filled Dummy; Dimension X – The Potters of Firsk

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – To Have and Have Not

Hour 3: Dark Fantasy – The Sea Phantom; Bulldog Drummond – Circus

Hour 4: Amos and Andy – Andy Inflates his Tax Return; Red Ryder – Scarbone Clauson

Saturday, Mar. 9:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 95, Drive In; Jack Benny – Ed Sullivan

Hour 2: Theatre Five – Your Time is Up; Great Gildersleeve – Income Tax Time

Hour 3: X Minus One – Time and Time Again; Have Gun, Will Travel – In an Evil Time

Hour 4: The Time Machine; Box 13 – Daytime Nightmares

Hour 5: Green Hornet – A Question of Time; Life of Riley – Riley Installs a Time Clock