Those Old Radio Shows March 8-9

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 11, Jewel Theives Straw-Filled Dummy; Dimension X – The Potters of Firsk
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – To Have and Have Not
Hour 3: Dark Fantasy – The Sea Phantom; Bulldog Drummond – Circus
Hour 4: Amos and Andy – Andy Inflates his Tax Return; Red Ryder – Scarbone Clauson
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 95, Drive In; Jack Benny – Ed Sullivan
Hour 2: Theatre Five – Your Time is Up; Great Gildersleeve – Income Tax Time
Hour 3: X Minus One – Time and Time Again; Have Gun, Will Travel – In an Evil Time
Hour 4: The Time Machine; Box 13 – Daytime Nightmares
Hour 5: Green Hornet – A Question of Time; Life of Riley – Riley Installs a Time Clock
