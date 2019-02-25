Weyburn rallies together to throw wedding after one man given three months to live

When Jennifer Court looks back on photos from her wedding day, they’re memories she will cherish forever, marrying a man who she says is her rock.

“It reminds you how good it is right now and take the high while you can get it,” Court said. “It’s tough when you see your rock crack and tumble and you can’t do anything about it.”

Her husband Jason was diagnosed with tongue cancer in June 2017. But in February of this year, his prognosis became terminal and doctors told him he only has a few months left to live.

“It’s tough because you think you have a lifetime left with somebody,” Court said. “I just wanted him to know that he was my soulmate and I just wanted to make sure he knew that.”

Not wanting to waste any of their precious time, the couple decided to get married on Valentine’s Day. While the couple was already engaged, Court said they couldn’t wait any longer.

Planning a small intimate wedding in the basement of the Weyburn General Hospital, Court took to social media, looking for dye to repurpose an old dress. Instead, she received a gesture heartwarming beyond measure.

Through the small community, Rose McInnes and Court knew each other in passing. But Court never imagined McInnes would put out a call on Facebook after seeing her post and plan the entire wedding in just six days.

“Rose phoned me within 24 hours and said you don’t have to worry about anything, everything is taken care of,” Court said. “It was very overwhelming and I’m very thankful to her.”

The community rallied together and donated everything from Court’s dress, to shirts for the couple’s two sons. Along with flowers, decorations, photography and even a new venue.

“It just kept growing and expanding and I kept running with it and just letting it be what it was going to turn out to be,” McInnes said. “It turned out to be awesome. She’s kind of living my nightmare and that’s why I think I felt so compelled to help.”

No matter how much time the couple has left, they’re memories, Court says, she will cherish forever. Thanks to a woman, she now calls her earth angel.