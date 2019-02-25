Adopt A Pal: Bubbly puppies jump start the week

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba All Shepard Rescue drops-by with some hyper dogs looking to blow off some steam on TV.

Lexi is around six months old. Lexi enjoys treats and will play the “cute card” to get as many as possible. Lexi also enjoys getting up close with people and likes giving kisses.

Nika is 10-months-old and has been with the rescue for a lot of her life. Nika is strong-minded and has a dominant side to her.

Rudolph, who also goes by Rudy, came to Manitoba All Shepard Rescue right before Christmas. Fittingly, he was named after the famous reindeer because of his red nose. Rudolph is very playful and is learning his manners while staying with his foster.

The rescue says this winter has been demanding, with a lot of strays needing to get out of the frigid temperatures the province has been dealing with.

The team is always looking for fosters and volunteers to help out.

For more on dogs looking for homes or how you can help, visit their website.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: All Shepard Rescue