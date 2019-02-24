Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2019
February 24, 2019 9:23 pm
Updated: February 24, 2019 10:36 pm

Jennifer Lopez brings the glitz to the Oscars 2019 red carpet

By Senior National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Jennifer Lopez sparkles like a disco ball on Oscars 2019 red carpet

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez was the queen of the Oscars red carpet.

Lopez dazzled at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, hitting the red carpet in a disco ball-inspired Tom Ford gown.

The 49-year-old singer finished her look with a smoky eyeshadow and nude lip.


Credit: Getty Images

The Second Act actress was joined by her partner Alex Rodriguez, who wore a white Tom Ford suit.


Credit: Getty Images

The couple also made an appearance at the Grammys red carpet earlier this month, the same night Lopez paid tribute to Motown.

Global News
