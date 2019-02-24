Jennifer Lopez brings the glitz to the Oscars 2019 red carpet
Jennifer Lopez was the queen of the Oscars red carpet.
Lopez dazzled at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, hitting the red carpet in a disco ball-inspired Tom Ford gown.
The 49-year-old singer finished her look with a smoky eyeshadow and nude lip.
Credit: Getty Images
The Second Act actress was joined by her partner Alex Rodriguez, who wore a white Tom Ford suit.
Credit: Getty Images
The couple also made an appearance at the Grammys red carpet earlier this month, the same night Lopez paid tribute to Motown.
