Bangladeshi passenger plane headed to Dubai forced to land after hijack attempt

A Bangladeshi passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a suspected hijacking attempt on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-147 took off from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka en route to Dubai, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

An airline official told Reuters that a passenger behaved suspiciously and appeared to want to hijack the plane.

The pilot landed the Boeing 737 aircraft at Shah Amanat International Airport in Bangladesh’s second-largest city Chittagong at around 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday.

A Bangladeshi official told Dubai newspaper Gulf News that the suspect may have been psychologically distressed.

