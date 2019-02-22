QMJHL Roundup: Friday, February 22, 2019

VAL-D’OR, Que. – David Noel scored a hat trick as the Val-d’Or Foreurs held on to beat the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy Michel had the winner early in the third for the Foreurs (21-32-5), who got 26 saves from Jonathan Lemieux.

Mikael Robidoux, Jan Drozg and Anthony Imbeault scored in the third period for Shawinigan (14-40-4). Justin Blanchette kicked out 24 shots in defeat.

Val-d’Or went 2-for-5 on the power play and the Cataractes were scoreless on one attempt.

ARMADA 6 TITAN 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Demers had two goals and an assist to lead Blainville-Boisbriand over the Titan.

Samuel Bolduc also struck twice for the Armada (20-36-2) with Jasper Rannisto and Simon Pinard rounding out the attack.

Cole Rafuse, Evan MacKinnon, Jesse Sutton and Ian Smallwood scored for Acadie-Bathurst (7-47-4).

—

WILDCATS 3 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped all 24 shots he faced as Moncton shut out the Tigres.

Jeremy McKenna, Jordan Spence and Aleksi Anttalainen supplied the offence in the second period for the Wildcats (32-19-7).

Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned aside 25 shots for Victoriaville (25-30-4).

—

OCEANIC 4 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere and Anthony Gagnon had a goal and an assist apiece as the Oceanic doubled up Quebec.

Radim Salda and Parker Bowman also chipped in for Rimouski (39-17-3).

Andrew Coxhead and Brandon Frattaroli scored for the Remparts (23-23-12).

—

HUSKIES 7 SCREAMING EAGLES 5

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale scored twice and Felix Bibeau had a goal and three assists to lift the Huskies past Cape Breton.

William Cyr, Alexis Arsenault, Alex Beaucage and Rafael Harvey-Pinard rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (50-7-1).

Egor Sokolov had a pair of goals for the Screaming Eagles (33-20-5) with Leon Gawanke, Derek Gentile and Mitchell Balmas adding the others.

—

OLYMPIQUES 5 PHOENIX 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy struck twice as the Olympiques downed Sherbrooke.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Connor LePage and Giordano Finoro also scored for Gatineau (22-31-5).

Bobby Dow and Alex-Olivier Voyer found the back of the net for the Phœnix (34-22-2).

—