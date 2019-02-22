Township of Springwater council approves 2019 budget

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Township of Springwater council approved the 2019 budget and business plan.

According to a news release issued by the township, residents will see a 1.93 per cent increase on the township portion of their municipal property taxes in 2019.

The township says when combined with the County of Simcoe’s tax increase of two per cent, the education rate — which is assumed to remain neutral — and the increased policing charge, the blended tax increase is estimated at 1.76 per cent.

The impact of the 2019 budget works out to be a $67.18 increase over 2018, based on an average residential property valued at $451,393, or $14.88 per $100,000 of property.

According to the release, for every tax dollar spent, $0.40 is retained by the township, $0.34 goes to the County of Simcoe, $0.20 is allocated to education and $0.06 is spent on policing.

The township’s 2019 budget includes $40.7 million in expenditures, with $20 million in operating expenses, $16.6 million in capital expenditures, $2.7 million for water operations and $1.4 million for wastewater operations.

“Springwater’s carefully planned 2019 Budget invests in our growing municipality while continuing to provide families with the local services they rely on each day,” Mayor Don Allen said in the release. “Council and staff worked hard to find efficiencies to keep the tax increase to a minimum and maintain necessary services. Included in the tax increase is one per cent to support the renewal and rehabilitation of capital infrastructure, as we have done over the past five years.”

The township says in 2019 residents will see road, traffic, and other infrastructure improvements, in addition to the services they expect, including fire and emergency services, winter road maintenance, libraries, recreation programs, and bylaw enforcement.

