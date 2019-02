A second debris flow fell across part of Highway 97 in the Okanagan, temporarily affecting southbound traffic on Friday morning.

SB lane closed #BChwy97 just south of #Summerland looks like abit of silt bluff came down on the highway — crews cleaning it up @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ujJJ7uyMNl — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 22, 2019

Debris from a silt bluff covered part of the highway just south of Summerland. Both southbound lanes to Penticton were closed, but have been reopened. The debris was blocking the right southbound lane.

#BCHwy97 SB lanes just reopened in Trout Creek area near Summerland after silt bluff slide shut down part of the highway @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/9PY3T4bsG4 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 22, 2019

The northbound lanes to Kelowna were unaffected.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!