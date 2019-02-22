Extreme weather expected for Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions over the weekend

Environment Canada is calling for some nasty weather this coming Sunday for most of eastern Ontario.

For the Kingston and Belleville regions, a sharp cold front is expected to result in damaging winds Sunday afternoon. The winds are expected to reach between 90 km/h to 110 km/h at their peak.

READ MORE: ‘Damaging winds’ expected across southern Ontario on Sunday

The weather agency says municipalities neighbouring the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of this range.

Strong winds are expected to last through Sunday evening and gradually weaken on Monday morning.

Environment Canada says winds this high have the potential to damage roof shingles and windows, and may cause power outages.

On top of the wind, as part of the same special weather statement for the Kingston and Belleville regions, Environment Canada is calling for snow starting Sunday afternoon. With the extreme wind, blowing snow could reduce visibility on roads and cause hazardous driving conditions.

Environment Canada is calling for somewhere between 2 to 5 cm of snow by Monday morning.

WATCH: Wild winter weather brings snow, wind and freezing rain to Southern Ontario



The municipalities most affected by this forecast will be:

Kingston

Napanee

Consecon

Picton

Sandbanks Park

Belleville

Quinte West

Eastern Northumberland County

Cobourg

Colborne

Western Northumberland County

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now! Story continues below

Possible freezing rain in the Brockville region

If you find yourself in the Brockville region over the weekend, high winds may be the least of your worries. Although Environment Canada is calling for winds as high as 70 km/h starting Sunday afternoon, freezing rain is expected to begin Saturday evening and continue on until Sunday morning. The weather agency says the freezing rain may change to ice pellets Sunday afternoon before it turns into rain.

READ MORE: ‘Damaging winds’ of up to 110 km/h forecast for Toronto on Sunday

By the time the winds pick up in the Brockville region on Sunday afternoon, the rain is expected to turn back into snow. By Monday morning, the weather agency says the total snow and ice pellet accumulation could reach up to 10 cm in the Brockville area.

The mixture of ice, rain, and whipping snow may cause hazardous driving conditions.

Despite the special weather statement issued for the Brockville region, the weather authority says there is “some uncertainty” in the tracking of the weather system that may affect the area over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

WATCH: Kingston on pace for highest number of school bus cancellations over past six years

The municipalities that could be affected most by this forecast are:

Brockville

Prescott

Gananoque

Mallorytown

Merrickville

Wolford

Kemptville

Westport

Charleston Lake