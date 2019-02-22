‘Damaging winds’ up to 100 km/h forecast for Peterborough, Kawarthas, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement cautioning of “damaging winds” and freezing rain this weekend in Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

The statement issued Friday says a strong low-pressure system may bring freezing rain Saturday evening before changing to rain overnight or early Sunday.

Damaging winds with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected to develop Sunday afternoon. The strong winds will persist through Sunday night and gradually weaken on Monday.

“Areas near the Great Lakes are more likely to experience winds at the higher end of this range,” the statement reads. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Power outages are also possible.”

Flurries and blowing snow will develop Sunday afternoon with snowfall of 5 to 10 cm possible by Monday morning.

Special weather statement issued for all of southern Ontario. Major storm brings the threat of damaging wind gusts over 100km/h Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8LylToY6cv — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 22, 2019

“More importantly, any fresh snow that falls will be whipped up by the very strong winds creating whiteout conditions at times,” the statement reads. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero making travel hazardous.”

The statement issued 7 a.m. Friday says there is still some uncertainty regarding the track of this low-pressure system originating in Texas.

