February 21, 2019 11:52 pm

Father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS in Syria sues Trump administration to return her to U.S.

By Staff The Associated Press

An Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State group in Syria is not a US citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. An attorney for the woman's family, Hassan Shibly, said the administration's position is based on a "complicated" interpretation of the law involving her father.

The father of an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State in Syria has filed suit against the Trump administration seeking to allow her return to the United States.

Twenty-four-year-old Hoda Muthana is in a Syrian refugee camp with her 18-month-old son after she fled what’s left of the Islamic State’s self-declared homeland. Her lawyers say she regrets joining the organization.

But the administration announced earlier this week that the U.S.-born Muthana is not an American citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat at the time of her birth in New Jersey. That determination was initially made by the Obama administration after she joined IS.

A suit filed Thursday in Washington argues her father had ceased being a diplomat and she is a citizen entitled to return.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

