Schedule released for 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax

The Memorial Cup in Halifax is less than three months away, and it’s now clear when the Mooseheads will compete in the tournament.

The official schedule for the Memorial Cup was released on Thursday. All games begin at 8 p.m., except for a matinee on the second day of the tournament.

The Mooseheads will kick off the tournament against the Western Hockey League representative on May 17. They’ll then take on the Ontario Hockey League representative two days later, and will wrap up round robin play in familiar territory, against the best Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.

A tie-breaker game is scheduled, if needed. The semifinal is slated to take place on Friday, May 24, with the championship happening the following Sunday.

The Mooseheads currently sit third in the league standings with a 42-12-2-1 record and a total of 87 points.

The Herd won hosting rights to this year’s Memorial Cup in April 2018. The national championship will be played May 17-26 at the Scotiabank Centre.

Two-game ticket packages will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. for $90 plus tax. The packages include one Mooseheads game and one other matchup.

Champions Packs are also on sale. Those tickets go for $120 plus tax and feature the semifinal and championship game.

Full tournament packages are also still on sale for $350 plus taxes.