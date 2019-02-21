Sask. Huskies women’s hockey focus on next challenge after thrilling OT win

The Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team won their opening round of playoffs in thrilling fashion at Merlis Belsher Place this past weekend.

It took three overtime periods, but on the Huskies’ 60th shot of the game, they gained a 2-1 victory over the Mount Royal Cougars on Feb. 17 in the final game of a best-of-three series.

Several days later, Rachel Lundberg is still smiling about the overtime goal that allowed her team to advance to the Canada West semi-final.

“By far, that’s the biggest goal that I’ve scored in my whole hockey career. I’m just so happy that the team was able to get the win because we were working so hard, and I thought we were playing a great game, and we had so many chances,” Lundberg said.

“So I’m just happy that we didn’t have to go into another overtime period and it was an amazing feeling then and when I look back on it, I’ll always remember that feeling.”

The Huskies are now focused on their next challenge and that’s the Alberta Pandas, a team that will test their defence.

“They’re the top offensive team in the country. We got to just make sure that we’re not getting lazy on the defensive side of things,” Huskies head coach Steve Kook said.

“As much as we want to move and skate with the puck, if we don’t have good positions on the backside coming back, and be determined coming back, it’s going to be a couple that we will chase into our end.”

The Canada West all-stars were also announced this week and one Huskie was honoured. That athlete was Leah Bohlken, who finished second among defenceman in scoring and was quick to share the credit with her teammates.

“It’s a huge honour, and I wouldn’t be where I am without the girls that I play with,” Bohlken said.

“I can’t skate the puck from one end to the other and do it all by yourself. There are four other people on the ice and there are 25 other people on our roster.”

The Huskies play the Pandas Friday and Saturday afternoon in Edmonton.