Woman charged after man stabbed during dispute in Bradford: police

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in the back during a dispute in Bradford West Gwillimbury, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., a man and a woman became involved in a heated argument at an apartment building on Holland Street West.

Police say the argument escalated, resulting in the woman allegedly stabbing the man in the back with a small knife.

Officers say the 29-year-old woman from Bradford West Gwillimbury was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and possession of cocaine.

Police say she was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Thursday for a bail hearing.

According to police, the man was treated at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics.

