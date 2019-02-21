Crime
February 21, 2019 1:34 pm

Woman charged after man stabbed during dispute in Bradford: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the woman is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Thursday for a bail hearing.

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in the back during a dispute in Bradford West Gwillimbury, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., a man and a woman became involved in a heated argument at an apartment building on Holland Street West.

Police say the argument escalated, resulting in the woman allegedly stabbing the man in the back with a small knife.

Officers say the 29-year-old woman from Bradford West Gwillimbury was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and possession of cocaine.

Police say she was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Thursday for a bail hearing.

According to police, the man was treated at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics.

