Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify before House panel in public hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify in a public hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Feb. 27, the panel’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Michael Cohen’s public testimony before the Oversight Committee is back on, despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Cohen had originally been scheduled to testify on Feb. 7 but his adviser Lanny Davis said he canceled because of threats against his family from Trump.

